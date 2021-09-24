Intermittent Fasting for Metabolic Diseases – A Healing Practice

Intermittent fasting can protect against metabolic diseases such as diabetes and also contribute to successful treatment. (Photo: dimj/stock.adobe.com)

Fighting metabolic diseases with fasting?

A recent study suggests that daily calorie intake within a fixed eight to ten hour time period is an effective strategy for preventing and managing metabolic disease.

The new study, which involved researchers from the University of Minnesota, looked at the science behind limited eating, current studies on the topic, and opportunities for future research to better understand the health benefits of fasting. The results of the investigation can be found in the specialized English-language journal “Endocrinology ReviewsIt can be seen.

What is intermittent fasting?

Intermittent fasting is a form of intermittent fasting in which food intake is restricted to a set amount of time in the day. Intermittent fasting has been one of the most popular diet trends in recent years when it comes to losing weight, improving health or adopting a healthier lifestyle, according to experts.

People who want to lose weight and lead a healthier lifestyle should be careful about what they eat and what they eat. The study author, Dr. satchidananda panda in one press release Der Endocrine Society.

Protection from diabetes and heart disease by fasting

Intermittent fasting can do that asleep Improving the quality of life as well as the risks obesity, Reducing diabetes and heart disease, the expert continues.

Coordinate eating habits with your internal clock

According to experts, the results of current research have shown that the activity of genes, hormones and metabolism increases and decreases at different times of 24 hours a day. If people bring their daily eating habits into line with the body’s internal clock, it can improve their health and reduce the risk of or exposure to chronic diseases such as diabeticReducing heart and liver disease, the team said.

Intermittent fasting enables a healthy life

“Eating at irregular times breaks the synchrony in our internal program and makes us susceptible to disease. Intermittent fasting is a lifestyle that anyone can adopt. It can help eliminate health problems and enable everyone to lead healthy and fulfilling lives,” explains Dr. panda. (as)

