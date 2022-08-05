Intermittent fasting: 3 tips against cravings

Temptation lurks everywhere – hearty snacks such as dreamy cakes, fresh fruit or generously stuffed rolls can be found on every corner. Those who often give in to temptations will soon feel it on the scales. With intermittent fasting, you only eat at very specific times so that the body can digest the food and use its fat reserves in the meantime. The goal is to find your way back to the normal eating behavior that you lose through constant eating. So many people lose weight during intermittent fasting, but this is almost a side effect.

Where do intermittent fasting cravings come from?

Basically, feeling hungry, the body signals that it needs food now. If it doesn’t get any it goes to fat stores. While that is the goal, nowadays we know that if you want to avoid the yo-yo effect, starving yourself to lose weight is not the way to go. The motto is eating right, and giving the body what it needs, even with intermittent fasting. If you still feel very hungry after the transition period, it could be due to the following reasons:

1. You are not taking in enough nutrients

It is important that you take in all the important nutrients during the eating phase. Your meals should include plenty of colorful, low-calorie vegetables and two servings of fruit. As the fruit contains a lot of sugar, according to the German Dietetic Association Consume this only in moderation. Berries have the least amount of fattening agent, but plenty of healthy vitamin C.

2. You eat too little protein

You should always eat enough protein in the form of milk or soy products, as they are full of satiety and important for maintaining muscle. This prevents the body from turning to those before it turns into fat when losing weight. So yogurt is still possible!

3. You are under a lot of pressure

Stress at work, as well as constant family stress, ensures that the body makes more cortisol. The “fat maker” hormone stimulates appetite and inhibits fat burning. There is power in stillness – even when losing weight. Find something for yourself that will calm you down at the end of the day: moderate exercise and long walks are tried and tested methods, but brain training like Sudoku or crossword puzzles also provide relaxation!