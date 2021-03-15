Interest in Donald Trump has waned – his clickmaker has passed his day

The American president-elect ruled the American people for four years. But her popularity in the media is now waning. Hubert Wetzel from Washington

Former US President Donald Trump

The Donald Trump’s Presidency Sometimes it was compared to a car accident. On the one hand, this had something to do with the huge damage Trump caused. On the other hand, it was also due to a familiar phenomenon of accidents on highways: people stop and walk away. Trump has the Americans and the world Always give something for four yearsWhat could they stare at. Many knew they were witnessing something frightening. But they couldn’t look away.

The “Trump Index” has never been this deep

But now this spell appears to be fading. At least that’s how you can interpret the current “Trump Index” computed by Socialflow. The company helps the media spread their content across social networks. So she has a good overview of what is eagerly clicked, shared, and read on the internet, and what articles, names, and topics are doing well. (Check out the best Trump animes of Felix Schad here.)

And Donald Trump was one of the names that has always gone well. The Trump Index has been calibrated so that the value of the day internet readers have a normal interest in reporting the former president is 50. Since the mid-2020s, the Trump Index has almost always been above this threshold, and in some cases substantially. In other words, an above average number of people watched in awe of what Trump did, said, or tweeted.

The former president continues to play a leadership role in the Republican Party.

The Trump Index reached its highest value – 99 points – on January 6. On that day, supporters of the president stormed it Washington Capitol Building, Cheered by Trump personally. However, since the end of his term on January 20, the index has decreased significantly. On Sunday it was only 10 meager points, the previous week it ranged between 19 and 5 points. Conclusion: Donald Trump has moved into the background, no longer dominating the audience. Most Americans are interested in things other than golf retirees in Palm Beach.

No more public appearances

Public interest is at best a rough measure of political influence. The former president continues to play a leadership role in the Republican Party. It will stay that way until it becomes clear Whether he will run for president again in 2024.

Additionally, the collapse of the Trump Index is, at least in part, a logical consequence of the fact that the former president is currently not appearing in public. There is very little to write or post about. Trump has only given one keynote speech since the end of his term on February 28. On the other hand: even in the days that followed, the Trump index rose above 25 points only for a very short period. Even when there was something to report about Trump, the intensity of reporting and demand was relatively weak.

Tweet on Twitter: US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are in the Andrews Air Force near Washington before they merit retirement with Air Force One in Florida (Jan 20, 2021). Photo: Manuel Palsy Seneta (AP)

It is difficult to predict what this means politically. Trump’s political power has always rested on his ability to direct the public’s eye with a single statement or provocation. His favorite tool was Twitter. And in the end, this is perhaps the most straightforward lesson that can be drawn from the Trump Index: Since Twitter permanently banned the president’s account on January 8, the Trump index was only above 50 points above the branding rose. It was during the second impeachment, then reporting Trump wasn’t helpful at all.

Trump without Twitter – it just doesn’t work

Without Twitter, Trump lacks a channel to post his views and comments. Every now and then he switches to traditional methods and sends out press releases through his office written like tweets. But this type of PR is a far cry from the quick, unfiltered communication with which Trump ruled everything for four years. It cannot be ruled out that something will happen to Donald Trump that he is especially afraid of as selfish as himself – no one cares about it anymore.