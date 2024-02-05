Shortly before the end, Llorente spoiled Real Madrid with a header to make the score 1-1.Image: Cornerstone

Bundesliga

Leipzig – Union Berlin 2-0

RB Leipzig is still in the race for the Champions League qualifying places after beating Union Berlin 2-0. Marco Rose's team was able to secure a three-pointer for the first time in four matches, and became one point away from fourth-placed Borussia Dortmund. Al-Hadid, which recently obtained seven points from four matches, is in fifteenth place with one match.

Leipzig's Luis Opinda went ahead for the right-back in the 11th minute, and Benjamin Sisco followed him shortly after the start of the second half. Union's Christopher Tremmel caused an unpleasant scene when he received a red card in the 73rd minute after a dangerous foul on David Raum.

Leipzig – Union Berlin 2:0 (1:0)

44,032 spectators.

Portals: 11. Opinda 1-0. 48. Cisco 2-0.

comments: 73. Red card against Tremmel (Union Berlin).

Leipzig moves one point away from Dortmund.Image: www.imago-images.de

Wolfsburg – Hoffenheim 2:2

Wolfsburg are still struggling in the Bundesliga. In front of the home team's fans, the “Wolves”, who are competing without Cedric Zisiger, have to settle for a 2-2 draw with 1899 Hoffenheim. Maximilian Pierre took the visitors ahead early, but Wolfsburg's Lovo Majer equalized in the 58th minute. It was also the Croatian who made the final score 2-2 from the penalty spot four minutes after Grisha Brummel had gone 1-2 ahead.

Wolfsburg – Hoffenheim 2:2 (0:1)

22,917 spectators.

Portals: 6. Pierre 0:1. 58. Mager 1: 1. 66. Brummel 1: 2. 70. Mager (penalty) 2: 2.

comments: Wolfsburg without Zisiger (substitute).

Majer's double package gives Wolfsburg at least a point.Image: www.imago-images.de

Premier League

Arsenal 3-1 Liverpool

Arsenal is back in the fight for the English Premier League title. Coach Mikel Arteta's team wins the top battle against Liverpool, 3-1.

Gabriel Martinelli scored the decisive second goal for the host team, which was clearly better that evening, in the 67th minute after a major misunderstanding between Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson and defense chief Virgil van Dijk. Liverpool were able to equalize Bukayo Saka's early 1-0 lead in the first half with an own goal from Gabriel Magalhaes. Leandro Trossard scored the final point in stoppage time.

This means that Arsenal are back on top after a temporary decline before the start of the year. The London team is now only two points behind Liverpool.

This is only the second defeat this season in the tournament for Liverpool, which has not lost in local competitions since last September. Manchester City is slightly ahead of coach Jurgen Klopp's current team in terms of points lost. However, the defending champions, who travel to Brentford on Monday, have played two games fewer and are five points behind Liverpool and three behind Arsenal.

Arsenal – Liverpool 3:1 (1:1)

Portals: 14. Saka 1-0. 45. Gabriel Magalhaes (own goal) 1:1. 67. Martinelli 2: 1. 92. Trossard 3: 1.

comments: 88. Yellow-red card against Konate (Liverpool).

Man United – West Ham 3-0

Manchester United clearly beat their direct rival West Ham United 3-0 in the race for the European Cup qualifying places, thus ahead of the 'Hammers' in the table. The Red Devils are in sixth place with 38 points. Alejandro Garnacho with two goals and Rasmus Hoglund scored for coach Erik ten Hag's team.

Manchester United – West Ham United 3:0 (1:0)

Portals: 23. Hoglund 1-0. 49. Garnacho 2-0. 84. Garnacho 3-0.

Chelsea – Wolverhampton 2:4

Chelsea suffered a bitter 2-4 defeat at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Blues got off to a good start and took the lead through Cole Palmer in the 19th minute. But after that nothing seemed to fit together anymore. Thanks to three goals scored by former Sion striker Matthews Cunha, the Wolves were tied 4-1 even shortly before the end. The 2:4 to Chelsea by Thiago Silva is just a cosmetic result. For the Blues, international venues became increasingly distant.

Chelsea – Wolverhampton 2:4 (1:2)

Portals: 20. Palmer 1-0. 22. Cunha 1: 1. 43. Disasi (own goal) 1:2. 63. Being 1: 3. 82. Being (penalty kick) 1:4. 86. Thiago Silva 2:4.

Chelsea coach Mauricio Pochettino seemed clearly puzzled.Image: Cornerstone See also Football news - Klinsmann takes charge of South Korea - Lewandowski is slightly injured - Sport

Series A ​

Inter – Juventus 1-0

Inter Milan achieves an important victory in the first round of the Italian League. The team celebrated with goalkeeper Yann Sommer after defeating its guest Juventus 1-0 at home.

The Nerazzurri, who controlled the game, took the lead with an own goal in the 37th minute. Somewhat surprisingly, Sommer had nothing to do, and hardly any of the visitors' shots reached the goal. The home team maintained their narrow lead as time went on thanks to disciplined defensive work. The first meeting in November ended with a score of 1-1.

This was Sommer's 14th league match of the season in which he kept a clean sheet. With this win, Inter is now four points ahead of its first competitor and has played one match less.

Milanesi Barella tries to keep the ball away from Torino's Rabiot.Image: Cornerstone

Inter Milan – Juventus Torino 1:0 (1:0)

Goal: 37. Gatti (own goal) 1-0.

comments: Inter Milan in the summer.

Naples – Verona 2:1

SSC Napoli come in late for a hard-fought mandatory victory. The Italian champions were trailing 0-1 against Hellas Verona for a long time, but finally managed to win 2-1. At the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, there were no goals for a long time before Diego Coppola put the visitors ahead from Verona in the 72nd minute. Former Hellas players Cyril Ngong and Hvicha Quaracilea turned the game in favor of the southern Italian team within eight minutes.

Naples – Verona 2:1 (0:0)

Portals: 72. Coppola 0: 1. 79. Ngong 1: 1. 87. Kafrashilia 2: 1.

Torino – Salernitana 0-0

Ricardo Rodriguez had to be substituted early in Torino's Serie A match against Salernitana (0-0). The 31-year-old national defender reported a problem with his entourage. Nothing is known yet about the duration of the outage. The next dates with the national team will be at the end of next March, when the test matches will be held in Denmark (March 23) and Ireland (March 26).

Torino – Salernitana 0-0

comments: Torino with Rodriguez (up to 43 connective muscle injuries).

See also Anika Zain - World Trial Champion Ricardo Rodriguez injured those close to him.Image: www.imago-images.de

Primera Division

Real Madrid – Atletico Madrid 1-1

The Madrileno Derby ends without a winner. Real Madrid, who controlled the match, were forced to accept a 1-1 equalizer in stoppage time.

Marcos Llorente saved the equalizer for the visitors. After a header from Memphis Depay, the Spaniard was also there to head in and score 1-1 in the 93rd minute, which was rather interesting given the proportions of the match.

Before that, it was Brahim Diaz, of all people, who gave the home team the lead. The 24-year-old was not in the starting line-up initially, but replaced Vinicius Junior, who was forced out at short notice.

The draw means Real Madrid's lead at the top of the table remains two points ahead of Girona, who also tied with Real Sociedad the day before.

Llorente nodded the ball into the goal shortly before the end.Image: Cornerstone

Real Madrid – Atletico Madrid 1:1 (1:0)

Portals: 20. Diaz 1-0. 93. Llorente 1-1.

French League 1

Monaco – Le Havre 1:1 (0:0)

Portals: 63. Ben Yedder 1-0. 65. Fofana (own goal) 1:1.

comments: Monaco with Cohen, without Zakaria (suspension) and Embolo (injury).

Metz – Lorient 1:2 (1:1)

Portals: 19. Bamba 0: 1. 22. Lamkel Ze 1: 1. 58. Katsiris 1: 2.

comments: Lorient with Mvogo.

Brest – Nice 0-0

comments: Nice with Lutumba (up to 63rd).

(Pre/DAP)