Insider tip from Amazon: This is where 4 legends come together in one movie

His directorial debut deserved an Oscar

One has to actually think that “One Night In Miami” is not traditional advice from the inside: after all, the drama is a new production that has caused quite a stir in many places and even now. Nominated for three Oscars he is. Due to the ongoing pandemic, Oscar-winning Regina King made her debut as a director on Amazon Prime Video without much ado – and This fact should not go unnoticed by a fan of cinema.

The press response to “One Night In Miami” was definitely very strong: Metacritic has an excellent average score of 83 out of 100. On Rotten Tomatoes even 98 percent of all meetings received were positive, While on the same page, 82 percent of all users who had already viewed the movie gave it a good rating – solid value!

Why? “One Night In Miami” is an adaptation of the play of the same name by Kemp Powers (Disney + Pixar’s “Soul”), who wrote the script himself. It is about a fateful night in which the same thing is Four Famous Personalities in African American History Today Get together: boxer Cassius Clay (Eli Goree), civil rights activist Malcolm X (Kingsley Ben Adair), singer Sam Cook (Leslie Odom Jr.) and professional footballer Jim Brown (Aldes Hodge). On the evening of Clay’s first World Championship title, the Four Friends want to celebrate his success. But Malcolm has slightly different plans and passionate discussions of identity and political responsibility soon erupt. In the end, no one is the same as before – and it became Cassius Clay Muhammad Ali.

