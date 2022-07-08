Insider: Canada to supply turbine for Nord Stream 1

Canada is ready to supply a Siemens Energy turbine serviced there for the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

Reuters news agency learned this from people familiar with the negotiations. An official from the Ukrainian Energy Ministry announced that they had information that Canada wanted to hand over the turbine to Gazprom.

Ukraine against turbine supply





Another source confirmed this. Even if the European Union does not impose a gas embargo on Russia, the issue is considered difficult because the supply would violate economic sanctions against Russia. The German government argues that the missing turbine should not be used as an excuse for the Russian government to cut gas supplies to Europe. Chancellor Olaf Scholz said it was a political decision in Moscow and a technical reason was put forward. If the turbine can be reused, the Russian government can no longer refer to the alleged technical problem.





The Ukrainian government opposes the delivery of the turbine, an Energy Ministry official in Kyiv said. “The restrictions prohibit the replacement of any gas-related equipment,” sources in the energy department said. You will be offered to other European governments. Russian gas will be delivered westward not only through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, whose maintenance will begin in a few days, but also through Ukraine.