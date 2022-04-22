Insbroker High brings a hot future share!

Officials at HC TIWAG Innsbruck have made an exciting transition. With Senna Peeters, one of Haie’s most sought-after local youth cracks will emerge in the future.

From Halifax Mooseheads to Tyrol

Sina Peters is a 19-year-old dual Austrian and Belgian who has been with the Halifax Mooseheads in the QMJHL for the past three seasons. Previously, Cena appeared in the Red Bull Hockey Academy.

Almost the entire league has been following the striker, which makes HC TIWAG Innsbruck GM-Ass even happier. Max Steincher that the youngster chose Hay: “We’re all so happy! To me, Cena is one of the strongest young guys in the house after Marco Rossi (Iowa Wild) and Marco Casper (Rogel BK). I’m sure we’ll have a lot of fun together. “.

Sina Peters herself is looking forward to Tyrol and his new team

“Insbruck tried hard for me from the start. Conversations with the officials gave me confidence and showed me that I would feel comfortable with the sharks. For me, HCI is the best place to take your first steps in professional ice hockey,” the 19-year-old said.

Regarding his time in North America, the new shark says: “I learned a lot in my three years in Canada. As a Belgian-Austrian player, joining the ICE Hockey League was an obvious step for me and I’m happy to be back. I would like to learn from experienced players, and develop myself more and doing my part to ensure that the HC TIWAG Innsbruck team can achieve its sporting goals.”

Playstats Sina Peters

Photo: kiss