Inhale properly if you have a cold | rainbow radio

When inhaled, fumes of chamomile, eucalyptus and co are released, moisturizing the mucous membranes of the respiratory tract. This can help relieve a cough, as well as sticky phlegm or a stuffy nose.

It is better to inhale

It is best to use a saucepan, bowl, or inhaler.

Fill its container with hot water

Add the inhaler. Popular additives are usually salt, chamomile or essential oils.

Since the inhaler is also a device for the circulatory system, sit down and put a towel over your head and bend over the bowl.

Keep a distance around your hands to avoid getting burned.

Inhale deeply through your mouth and nose for only 20 minutes.

Then wash your face with lukewarm water.

It is best to lie down for a while after inhaling and not go out or expose yourself to drafts.

Inhalation can be repeated two to three times a day.

Inhale with the inhaler

With a special content from the pharmacy, they are much more effective. The deep bronchi are also reached here and not only outwardly the cold is attacked.

The principle is actually the same as with a bowl and a towel. The emitted vapors are inhaled deeply into the nose or mouth. Different attachments offer different solutions. Only tiny droplets penetrate the bronchi or lungs and can loosen particularly tough mucus.

After use, the device must be properly cleaned and completely dry. Otherwise, bacteria can spread.