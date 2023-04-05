Information sent to Beijing: Balloon is said to have collected data on US military sites

– Balloon is said to have collected data on US military sites US media reported that the suspected spy balloon that flew over the US earlier this year was able to pick up photos and signals from US military sites.

According to media reports, the Chinese balloon is said to have collected information about US military sites. IMAGO / ZUMA wire

According to US media reports, the Chinese observation balloon, which was shot down by the United States over the Atlantic Ocean two months ago, is said to have collected information about several US military sites. The balloon is also believed to have transmitted real-time information to Beijing, CNN and NBC News anchors reported Monday, citing sources familiar with the matter. The US government has not confirmed these reports.

It was shot down over the United States in early February

In early February, the US military shot down the balloon after days of flying over the United States. The United States has accused China of espionage, which Beijing has denied. Washington said at the time that the United States took immediate steps during the bridge to prevent the balloon from collecting sensitive information and reduce its intelligence value to China.

Essentially, the usefulness of airships is limited compared to the information China can gather using low-Earth satellites. IMAGO / ZUMA wire

NBC News reported, citing senior government officials, that China was able to maneuver the airship to fly over some locations several times. More information could have been gathered from sensitive sites had the US government not restricted the balloon’s capacity.

