Infinites: When Mathematics Becomes a Matter of Faith

The world of infinity is unimaginable to the human brain. But mathematicians agree that there are an infinite number of numbers. that there are also infinities of different sizes, consensus. For example, the set of real numbers is greater than the set of natural numbers.

Dispute over infinity

But for nearly 150 years, science has argued about what lies between these two infinite quantities. The controversy divides mathematics into two camps: some believe The famous Georg Cantor and his related hypothesis, and then there is no other infinity between the infinity of the natural and the infinity of the real numbers. Others thought Cantor was wrong. Problem: Normal methods in mathematics cannot answer who is right. In this way the rational world of mathematics becomes the world of faith.

New Mathematical Evidence now brings movement to this argument on solid fronts. It seems to refute Cantor. Manon Bischof From science spectrum Explained in a conversation with detektor.fmModerator Mark Zimmer, Why is the question of infinities so relevant to mathematics – and why, despite new evidence, many scientists stick to Cantor’s hypothesis.

