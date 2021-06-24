World

Infection despite vaccination: the federal government is concerned about Israel

June 24, 2021
Esmond Barker
  • In Israel, people are said to have contracted the coronavirus even though they have already been vaccinated twice.

    France Press agency

    1/7

    In Israel, people are said to have contracted the coronavirus even though they have already been vaccinated twice.

  • Patrick Mattis of the Federal Office of Public Health said:

    Keystone

    2/7

    “It scared us, too,” said Patrick Mattis of the Federal Office of Public Health.

  • It is said that there are many young people among the newly infected in Israel. They are often not vaccinated at all.

    France Press agency

    6/7

    It is said that there are many young people among the newly infected in Israel. They are often not vaccinated at all.

  • Health Minister Alain Berset remains cautiously optimistic about Switzerland. After all, it is mainly the protection that vaccinations provide.

    Kirston

    7/7

    Health Minister Alain Berset remains cautiously optimistic about Switzerland. After all, it is mainly the protection that vaccinations provide.

There is worrying news from Israel. The “world vaccination champion” has now vaccinated about 57 percent of its population. A week ago, only four coronavirus cases were reported in 24 hours. But suddenly, the country is recording more than 100 new cases for the third day in a row. W: About a third of them are said to have been fully vaccinated!

“We’re shocked, too,” Patrick Mattis of the Federal Office of Public Health (BAG) told the media on Wednesday. Most cases are likely due to the infectious delta variant. However, some cases have also been recorded in and around schools. Mathis puts into perspective: “So in populations that may not have been vaccinated yet.”

READ  After the sofa incident - Italian Prime Minister Draghi describes Erdogan as a dictator - news

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *