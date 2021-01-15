Indonesia earthquake kills dozens and injures hundreds

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck the northwest coast of Sulawesi island in Indonesia early Friday morning, killing at least 35 people, destroying homes, destroying a hospital and causing landslides.

Rescuers are searching for people trapped under the rubble. More than 600 people were reported injured in the earthquake that struck inland between the coastal cities of Mamuju and Majin. No tsunami warning was issued.

“I’m afraid to say how many people have died,” said Ardiansyah, the emergency response official for West Sulawesi province, who like many Indonesians uses one name. We are still evacuating and making shelters. Many people were buried under the rubble. “

Darno Majid, head of the Disaster Mitigation Agency in West Sulawesi Province, said Friday afternoon that at least 35 people have died in the earthquake. Local disaster officials said most of the deaths occurred in Mamuju, the two largest coastal city.