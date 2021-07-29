Indian Prime Minister wants to create safe habitat for tigers | free press

New Delhi (dpa) – According to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is trying to create safe habitats for tigers. People who live nearby should also be included in the protection.

On the occasion of World Tiger Day, the politician said his country is inspired by centuries-old traditions to live in harmony with plants and animals.

According to the animal welfare organization WWF, India is a major tiger conservation country, with more than 70 percent of tigers worldwide living there. According to Indian data, the number of predators has also increased in recent years – from 2,226 in 2014 to 2,967 in 2018.

The founder of the Wildlife Studies Center in the Indian city of Bangalore, Ulas Karanth, says that people in India who live near forests have traditionally had a high degree of tolerance for dangerous animals – including tigers. But there are problems when the number of tigers increases, but their habitats are shrinking and predators approach people and their livestock. Some people decide to kill tigers and some tigers also die in accidents of man-made infrastructure such as roads.

According to information from the authorities, 303 tigers died in India between 2018 and 2020, 112 of them from natural causes – including fighting for habitat and killing small animals – and others due to poaching, accidents or other conflicts with humans.