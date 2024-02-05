India vs England: Ben Stokes proud of team's progress despite losing by 106 runs

Written by Stefan Schimmelt

Visakhapatnam's chief cricket writer

2 hours ago

England captain Ben Stokes praised the “mentality” of his players despite their 106-run defeat in the second Test against India in Visakhapatnam.

The tourists made a record 399 to win but were bowled out for 292 to leave the series level at 1-1.

“We have great belief in our abilities, which transfers to the people who support us,” Stokes told BBC Sport.

“Two or three years ago, if this was the mission we had, I don't think many people would have thought we had a chance.”

England faced the prospect of their highest run chase in Test cricket, the highest by any team against India and the highest in this country.

Under Stokes, they have chased down five 250-plus scores in the last two years, and last week overturned a first-innings deficit of 190 runs to win the first Test in Hyderabad.

However, after reaching 95-1 on the fourth morning in Visakhapatnam, the loss of Rehan Ahmed, which boosted the order, signaled a steady stream of wickets.

The departure of Zak Crawley for 73 was a devastating blow and when Stokes was run out for 11, England's last little hope went with him.

“Obviously the loss is disappointing, we always want to come out here and win, but the way we handled it is exactly what we're looking for,” Stokes added.

“Everyone says, 'What's a bullseye?' “It's our mentality and our way of playing. The fact that you can never look at the field and think we're down in the game, even if we are. That's a big testament to the players.”

Stokes also revealed that Ollie Pope, Ben Fox and Tom Hartley were ill on the final day, as was Jack Leach, who did not play in the second Test due to a knee injury.

“A couple woke up this morning not feeling well, and when everyone has the same symptoms, you know there's something going on,” Stokes said.

He added: “This is no excuse for the result, because it is a match full of possibilities and possibilities.

“I'm proud that the guys who were feeling the weather didn't shy away from anything they had to do and did their best.”

Image source, Getty Images Comment on the photo, Ben Stokes was run out for 11 by Shreyas Iyer in England's second over

Joe Root was suffering from a finger injury after taking a hit during the warm-up and during play on the third day.

Root was inconsistent in making 16 off 10 balls on Monday, falling to a quick knock off Ravichandran Ashwin.

“He's fine,” Stokes said. “He hates feeling like he left something there. We were worried about that last night but he woke up and he's a lot better.”

The five-match series is now paused for a week before the start of the third Test in Rajkot on February 15.

The Indian players will return home, while the England players will spend the break with their families in Abu Dhabi.

“It's welcome,” Stokes said. “You can't underestimate the impact of the five-Test series.

“A 2-0 lead would be great for us, but that's the great thing about a five-game series. It's the end of the series where everything matters.

“We are a very balanced team. Last week we were at a good level even though we achieved something very special. We recognized that but we did not reach a very high level.