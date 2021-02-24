India: Bovine science exam postponed after controversy

This was stated by a spokesman for the authority that called for the competition and which Prime Minister Narendra Modi used to protect the cows, German News Agency, Wednesday.

According to local media, the educational material for cows said that the slaughter of cows caused earthquakes – and that the milk of Indian cows contained traces of gold.

The test must be taken online for an hour on Thursday. Foreigners must also be able to participate. There should be an attractive amount of money for successful test takers. In January, a letter from the Ministry of Animal Husbandry and Dairy Farming on the teaching material also stated: “This will make all Indians curious about cows and inform them of the untapped potential and commercial opportunities (…)”

In India, cows are sacred to the Hindu majority. According to traditional Indian Ayurvedic medicine, cow’s milk, cow urine, and cow dung are medicinal. However, many farmers abandon the elderly female cows when they stop providing milk and keeping it is no longer financially viable. Then many animals die in traffic. The current Indian government has increasingly politicized cows, investing a lot of money to protect them, cattle science and in some cases banning the killing of these animals.