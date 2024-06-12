Inadequate infrastructure: Twente authorities now also prohibit the take-off of Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 aircraft

Twente Airport became popular because Lufthansa’s Boeing 747-400s almost could not leave it. Small passenger aircraft are also now banned from taking off. This is a problem for him.

Twente Airport is located six kilometers north of the Dutch city of Enschede. It was opened in the 1930s and was quickly converted into a military base by the German Wehrmacht. Later he became a military civilian.

In the 2000s, the airport was also used for charter operations. Transavia and Thomas Cook had several tourist destinations from Twente on their programme. But at the end of 2007, Twente Airport was closed and fell into hibernation for almost ten years. It was reopened to private and commercial aircraft only in March 2017.

Farce about the Boeing 747 from Lufthansa

Aircraft recyclers set up shop at the airport several years ago. Parked aircraft are also an important source of income for him. Twente Airport has become popular during the pandemic. Airlines around the world have been forced to ground their entire fleets. Accordingly, parking spaces were required.

Lufthansa parked six Boeing 747-400 aircraft at Twente Airport and was then unable to dispose of them. The Dutch transport authority ILT only allows wide-body aircraft to land at the small Dutch airport. Beginnings are prohibited.

Rotation rings are missing

Landing is allowed due to recycling companies. The authority says important turning rings and taxiways are missing, so the takeoff cannot be allowed due to safety concerns. Lufthansa had to obtain relief from the courts in order to be able to take delivery of the planes again.

Now Dutch transport authority ILT is working to put the airport back in the news. After a take-off ban on long-haul aircraft, no short- and medium-haul aircraft such as the Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 have been allowed to take off from Twente since mid-April. The reason again is the lack of turning rings and walkways, RTV Oost reported.

Tense financial situation

To prevent this from happening, Twente Airport is investing half a million euros in the missing circulation rings. “If the airport does not invest, it will immediately lose an income of at least 150,000 euros per year,” the local council in Enschede wrote.

The additional expenses for the runways exacerbate the already tense financial situation of Twente Airport. According to RTV Oost, it is expected to continue recording huge losses in the coming years, which will require government support in the millions.