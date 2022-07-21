Tech

In the summer of 2022, Kirby’s Dream Buffet will be presented for Nintendo Switch, Gütsel Online, and OWL live.

July 21, 2022
Gilbert Cox

In the summer of 2022, Kirby’s Dream Buffet will be presented for the Nintendo Switch

  • Fast-paced, food-centered multiplayer fun awaits gamers alike, novices and professionals alike

  • #nintendo #convert # gourmet Can both locally in the console and #Online to play

  • Kirby’s Dream Buffet is exclusive to the Nintendo eShop

  • As an appetizer, there is already the first trailer for the game

Want a fun and delicious multiplayer roster with Kirby? Later this summer, Kirby’s Dream Buffet will be offered exclusively on the Nintendo eShop for the Nintendo Switch. Players can look forward to a large portion of the multiplayer action*, both locally and online**. Check out the teaser for Kirby’s Dream Buffet coming to the Nintendo Switch this summer! On the #youtube Nintendo channel.

An entire gang of Kirbys is served to a variety of food-centric levels. In four fast-paced multiplayer rounds, players compete for it #Strawberry To assemble it, making the Kirby bigger and bigger. They literally push the competition aside – and also help with the help of the well-known Kirby special force.

Kirby’s Dream Buffet is enjoyed by all players regardless of their gaming experience. At the same time, this is a challenge for anyone who whets their appetite for a friendly match #Competition You want to breastfeed.

More information about Kirby’s Dream Buffet will be announced at a later time.

*Multiplayer modes may require additional accessories, games and/or controllers, sold separately.

** Internet connection is required while playing online. In order to use the Online Services, you must create a Nintendo Account and accept the Nintendo Account Agreement. The Nintendo Account Privacy Policy applies. Some online services may not be available in all countries. Playing online requires a membership to a paid service.

