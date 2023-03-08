In science as everywhere else: Women are changing the world

Every year, International Women’s Rights Day provides an opportunity to look back at all the achievements of feminist struggles. In this case, the Nobel Prizes. Although equality is a long way off, more and more women are being recognized and rewarded for their accomplishments and work.

Since the award of the Nobel Prize in 1901, out of 579 people who have received this prestigious award, only 52 have been women. However, in science, as in everything else, women enable advances that change the world. Such is the case of Segenet Kelemu, an Ethiopian-born molecular pathologist. Not only is her research helping farmers produce more food and escape poverty, but after years abroad she is back in Africa to lead a new generation of scientists to pass the mission. “I believe that an investment in African agriculture and research is an investment in humanity as a whole,” she said. United nations.

Editor: Futura, by Eleonor Soule

Cover Image: © Chinnapong, Adobe Stock – Since the Nobel Prize was established in 1901, 579 people have been recognized for their achievements. Of these, only 52 were women… But in recent years, there has been an acceleration towards parity in awarding the award.