In front of 4,000 fans at Wembley: Leicester beat Southampton and follows Chelsea in the FA Cup Final.

Thomas Tuchel will fight Leicester for his first title as Chelsea manager. A day after the German coach beat Manchester City 1-0 in the FA Cup semi-final with the Blues, Leicester followed the German coach’s side in the final on Sunday evening. Leicester defeated Southampton FC 1-0 (0-0) in the second semi-final round at Wembley Stadium. Kelichi Iheanacho scored the golden goal (55).

After months of shutdown, TV viewers initially saw an unusual sight: As part of a test attempt, 4,000 fans were also on site at Wembley Stadium after Great Britain recently lifted several coronavirus measures. However, the background did not guarantee that the two Premier League clubs would put on a terrifying fireworks display. Leicester coach Brendan Rodgers initially dominated the match depending on the role of the candidates. But there weren’t good chances in the first round either.