In front of 4,000 fans at Wembley: Leicester beat Southampton and follows Chelsea in the FA Cup Final.

Thomas Tuchel will fight Leicester for his first title as Chelsea manager. A day after the German coach beat Manchester City 1-0 in the FA Cup semi-final with the Blues, Leicester followed the German coach’s side in the final on Sunday evening. Leicester defeated Southampton FC 1-0 (0-0) in the second semi-final round at Wembley Stadium. Kelichi Iheanacho scored the golden goal (55).
After months of shutdown, TV viewers initially saw an unusual sight: As part of a test attempt, 4,000 fans were also on site at Wembley Stadium after Great Britain recently lifted several coronavirus measures. However, the background did not guarantee that the two Premier League clubs would put on a terrifying fireworks display. Leicester coach Brendan Rodgers initially dominated the match depending on the role of the candidates. But there weren’t good chances in the first round either.
But in the second round, Iheanacho appeared – and was also somewhat lucky at the decisive moment: Jimmy Vardy launched an attack from Leicester on the left. From baseline, he then brought back Ihanachu, who initially shot Southampton defender Yannick Westergaard. The Nigerian was lucky that the ball jumped back and managed to enter the lead on the second attempt (55).
The saints awoke because of imperfection. Former Leipzig coach Ralph Hasenhotel’s team missed the match throughout the match, which posed a danger to Leicester’s goal. For Leicester, playmaker James Madison lost an early decision after Iheanacho was dropped in the penalty area and instead directed the ball over the goal (77). The victory was ultimately secure, and Rodgers-Elf deservedly moved to the final, which will take place again on May 15 at Wembley.