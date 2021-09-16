Important security patch: Google Chrome closes vulnerabilities

After updating to version 93 of Google Chrome, the search engine launcher introduces a security patch. Among other things, two 0-day gaps will be fixed.
The basics in brief
- There is currently a comprehensive security patch for Google Chrome.
- The update closes a total of 11 critical vulnerabilities.
- The exploit code already exists for two of the vulnerabilities that were found.
The major version 93 update for Google Chrome was released just about two weeks ago With some security patches He lives. Early this week, the group delivered eleven more holes. They are all rated “high” as a security risk.
Google Chrome gives rewards for found leaks
The “CVE-2021-30632” and “CVE-2021-30633” vulnerabilities, for which there are already vulnerabilities, are also among the vulnerabilities. The first is a buffer overflow in Java C8. The second vulnerability is in the Indexed Databases API.
As usual, the researchers who found and reported the vulnerabilities are Corresponding rewards as a reward. In this case, Google can already 20,000 USDdollar Distribute it to three interested parties. The amount has not yet been determined for the remaining gaps.
