Immunologists against boosters for everyone after just four weeks – the science

December 14, 2021
Faye Stephens

Dortmund / Hannover (DPA) – A booster vaccination after four weeks makes no sense from the point of view of immunologists. In North Rhine-Westphalia, a third coronavirus vaccination will likely be possible a month later, according to a decree from the state government.

Some politicians are already calling for this path to be expanded. The German Society of Immunology views this decisively: four weeks after the second vaccination, some immune processes have not yet been completed. Then the booster works worse.

