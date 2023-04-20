Immortals of Aveum: Unreal Engine 5.1 system requirements and details

Electronic Arts released the first trailer for Immortals of Aveum about a week ago, and a 6-minute gameplay trailer for the magic-based first-person shooter is now tracking. But that’s not the point here, ComputerBase focuses on system requirements and technology.

This EA title is perhaps the first game ever (after Fortnite, which comes from Epic itself) to use Unreal Engine 5.1. So the developers of Ascendant Studios announced that Immortals of Aveum surprisingly does not rely on new technologies Nanite and Lumen. According to CTO Mark Maratea, the developers will only build each game object at the maximum required quality level and with the help of Nanite, detail is then automatically reduced the further away the player is from the object. This applies to all objects throughout the game and without any manual crafting – as is usually the case.

The game graphics should look (almost) the same as the screenshots

This not only reduces the development time, but at the same time the demands on the hardware should also decrease, and the released resources can then be returned to quality. In Immortals of Aveum, the game’s graphics should look as good as the cutscenes. This should also make it easier to implement seamless game switching from a cutscene to the correct player’s perspective without a graphical lag. Only depth of field, motion blur, and other scene effects should differ from the game’s graphics.

Recommended external content Youtube

At the same time, Lumen is also used, which takes care of global lighting and reflections. Using “Software Raytracing”, which can be calculated by all graphics cards, the game must not only cast light on characters and the environment, but also “bounce” them so that their color can be transferred to other objects. Lumen should be able to do this efficiently so that the game can use more light sources than without this technology with the same performance. It remains unclear if Lumen will also be able to serve as a more detailed hardware ray tracing on similar PCs like Fortnite.

Large environments in Immortals of Aveum are implemented using “global partitions” in Unreal Engine 5.1. As a result, the big world is divided into several sections, parts of which can be reloaded if necessary, and also thrown back into memory. Some of the environments in the game are said to be smaller, while others are huge (25-30 km long). Thus, larger environments must be buildable without load breaks and must also be designed in more detail. However, the developers once again stated that this is not an open world game, even if the sections are sometimes quite large.

Recommended external content Youtube

The PC requirements are tough

Even with Unreal Engine 5.1, however, this would cost a lot of computing power. Older consoles are no longer supported and older and slower hardware on your PC is excluded. Ascendant Studios mentions a GeForce RTX 2080 Super and Radeon RX 5700 XT as minimum requirements. More than Full HD resolution with low to medium graphic detail, but at least 60fps shouldn’t be possible with it either. For medium to high detail in WQHD and 60fps, it’s a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti or Radeon RX 6800 XT. Other quality levels aren’t mentioned, but it’s clear that for Ultra HD at maximum detail it would have to be one of today’s high-end graphics cards – possibly including downsampling. But this is just speculation by the editors.

Graphics card memory seems to be important to visual quality. The developers clearly mention 24 GB of GeForce RTX 4090. If newer models (which have yet to be released) have more memory, it will also be easier to increase the graphic quality, according to the developers.

Apart from the graphics card, the requirements are lower. In addition, the developers assure that they will continue to work on improvements until launch. Official requirements may change again. More details can be found in the following table.

System requirements for Immortals of Aveum

Mid-year release

Immortals of Aveum will be released on July 20, 2023 for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Series S.

Recommended external content Youtube

ComputerBase received the information about Immortals of Aveum from Electronic Arts. It is provided under a non-disclosure agreement. The only requirement was the earliest possible publication date. The publisher exercised no influence over the report, nor was there any obligation to publish it.