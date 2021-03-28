Ilkay Gündogan and the other members of the England Legion are threatened with failure in the qualifying matches

Berlin – Ilkay Gündogan sits on packed suitcases. Secretly, the tough footballer from Manchester City is hoping to run for the start of the World Cup qualifiers. But if nothing changes in the UK’s classification as a changing region for the virus, perhaps national coach Joachim Low will have to do without Gundogan and the other England soldiers at the start of the farewell round.

Nevertheless, Oliver Bierhoff gave hope before announcing the team on Friday. “We are also confident that the English boom is increasingly widespread,” the German Football Association director said on Thursday. “Good discussions” are currently underway with the health authorities in Düsseldorf (hotel) and Duisburg (place).

The failure of Gundogan, Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Antonio Rudiger and Bernd Leno would be “unfortunate” for Love, but “they will not complain, but they will give everything to the players who are willing”. Naturally, Gundogan himself will be disappointed by his involuntary interruption. But he also still had hope: “I have to be patient and wait.” For Gundogan & Co. to travel to Bucharest only for the match in Bucharest is not an option for Löw.

The 61-year-old is wanted as an improvisation artist, after clearly answering two questions before the qualifying matches against Iceland (25.3.), In Romania (28.3.) And against Macedonia (31.3.). Shooting star Jamal Musiala, 18, from Bayern Munich, German record champion, and great talent Florian Virts, 17, has been appointed from Bayer Leverkusen for the first time. Regarding the European Championship (June 11 to July 11), “It’s nice to be able to see them for a few days with us, and how they show themselves in our circle, maybe that is a good indication of the direction of the tournament,” Luo said.

Rio’s world champions Thomas Muller, Matt Hummels and Jerome Boateng, who had been retired by Lu two years earlier, are still on hold. The final decision on the rematch has time until the championship team is nominated in May.

After the 0: 6 disaster in Spain, the selection of the German Football Association (DFB) wants to create optimism in relation to emerging markets. “If we want to make a difference in the tournament, we have to lay the foundations for these three matches. We have to see that we got the curve,” Loew said.