iFixit’s first verdict on the new Surface

In their latest video, the repair specialists at iFixit were very excited about building the new Surface Pro and Surface Laptop. Previously, iFixit would always penalize poor repairability of devices – but that is no longer the case.

Evaluation after careful consideration

Microsoft’s new Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7 recently became officially available — and now the experts at iFixit have a look at them The devices have been dismantled.

The score up front: “After careful consideration and many lively discussions, we’ve decided to give both the Surface Laptop 7 and Surface Pro 11 a repairability rating of 8/10 in their respective hardware categories,” iFixit wrote when analyzing the two new arrivals.

There is still room for improvement, but what still gets criticized is just simple things. Incidentally, Microsoft started out with very bad reviews with its Surface devices, and in 2018 it even managed to achieve 0 out of a possible 10 points.

However, the result is not a completely unexpected turn of events – because this result can also be seen in the now stricter regulation by the US authorities on the subject of the “right to repair”. In addition, Microsoft is now an official partner of iFixit and has already shown with the previous version that it is now based on a modular structure without a lot of glue and special screws for easy replacement of faulty components.

Copilot+ was torn apart

In addition to this finding, iFixit will certainly reveal some interesting things when it takes apart the two new ARM Copilot+ computers. So far, apart from the repairability rating, there is only one right Dry look at the installed chips, which only involves naming the parts. More to follow on Microsoft’s new Surface models.

