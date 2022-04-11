Ideal for business travelers: a new hotel at the airport

FRattefort ⋅ StayCity, the Irish serviced apartment operator, has opened a new building in Frankfurt’s Gateway Gardens district near the airport. According to a statement from the regional location marketing agency Frankfurt/Rhein-Main, Frankfurt is Staycity Germany’s third location, after Berlin and Heidelberg. Staycity has a total of 30 hotels in 14 European countries and is opening more in Dublin, Paris and London this year. The company specialized in short and long term rental of high quality apartments in prime locations in the city.

By the end of 2022, StayCity plans to build 5,500 apartments in France, Germany, Ireland, Italy and the United Kingdom. The deciding factor in the opening of the new hotel in Gateway Gardens is said to be its proximity to Frankfurt Airport: the hotel is only a seven-minute walk from Terminal 2 and the city center is easily reached by S-Bahn. “Excellent communication is especially important for international business people,” said Eric Mings, general manager of Frankfurt/Rhein-Main GmbH. j.