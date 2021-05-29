Icelanders climb Mount Everest despite infection with the Coronavirus

Two Icelanders climbed Mount Everest despite being infected with the Coronavirus. Mountain climbers Sigurdur Sveinsson and Heimir Hallgrímsson reported Thursday on the website of the Icelandic relief organization Umhyggja they are raising funds for. “Since we felt satisfied, we saw no reason to change our plans.” Additionally, there was no possibility for testing.
I felt bad and worse
On Monday, the two men reached the summit of the world’s tallest mountain, 8,849 meters. But on the way back, they both felt worse and worse. “During the disembarkation, we both began to suffer from increased fatigue, coughing and malaise,” they reported. They suspected: “We had to get out as soon as possible.” Without additional oxygen, Svenson probably wouldn’t survive the ordeal.
Despite the difficulties and the bad weather, they finally arrived at the base camp on Wednesday, where they tested positive for the virus. They had a great time on the mountain and despite illness they reached the highest peak in the world.
Infection Base Camp
In the past few weeks, more than 30 climbers have had to be brought from the base camp due to illness. Although there are other cases of infection on Mount Everest in addition to the Icelanders, the Nepalese authorities deny that there are cases of Covid-19 virus on the mountain. Meanwhile, it was also said that Swiss Abdul Wahid Wrich (41), who collapsed and died on the mountain, may also be infected with the Coronavirus. In this year’s short weather window, which allows for a climb to Everest, many casualties have already occurred at Base Camp. (AFP / kes)
Publication date: May 28, 2021 at 11:36 pm
Last update: May 28, 2021 at 11:45 pm
“Typical entrepreneur. Lifelong beer expert. Hipster-friendly internet buff. Analyst. Social media enthusiast.”