Icelanders climb Mount Everest despite infection with the Coronavirus

Prakash Mathema 1/4 Two Icelanders managed to climb Mount Everest despite contracting the Coronavirus.

umhyggja.is 2/4 They experienced coughing, fatigue, and feeling ill. However, they returned to the base camp.

France Press agency 3/4 Icelanders made their climb despite illness and bad weather.

YouTube screenshot 4/4 A Swiss citizen died recently on Mount Everest. He is also suspected of being infected.

Two Icelanders climbed Mount Everest despite being infected with the Coronavirus. Mountain climbers Sigurdur Sveinsson and Heimir Hallgrímsson reported Thursday on the website of the Icelandic relief organization Umhyggja they are raising funds for. “Since we felt satisfied, we saw no reason to change our plans.” Additionally, there was no possibility for testing.

I felt bad and worse

On Monday, the two men reached the summit of the world’s tallest mountain, 8,849 meters. But on the way back, they both felt worse and worse. “During the disembarkation, we both began to suffer from increased fatigue, coughing and malaise,” they reported. They suspected: “We had to get out as soon as possible.” Without additional oxygen, Svenson probably wouldn’t survive the ordeal.

Despite the difficulties and the bad weather, they finally arrived at the base camp on Wednesday, where they tested positive for the virus. They had a great time on the mountain and despite illness they reached the highest peak in the world.

Infection Base Camp