Icelanders climb Mount Everest despite infection with the Coronavirus

May 29, 2021
Esmond Barker
    Two Icelanders managed to climb Mount Everest despite contracting the Coronavirus.

  • They experienced coughing, fatigue, and feeling ill. However, they returned to the base camp.

  • Icelanders made their climb despite illness and bad weather.

  • A Swiss citizen died recently on Mount Everest. He is also suspected of being infected.

Two Icelanders climbed Mount Everest despite being infected with the Coronavirus. Mountain climbers Sigurdur Sveinsson and Heimir Hallgrímsson reported Thursday on the website of the Icelandic relief organization Umhyggja they are raising funds for. “Since we felt satisfied, we saw no reason to change our plans.” Additionally, there was no possibility for testing.

I felt bad and worse

