Ice Hockey World Cup 2023: Latvia beats Sweden to dream of first World Cup medal – Canada beat Finland

Jake Quinn (Buffalo Sabres), Samuel Blais (St. Louis Blues), Michael Garcon (Arizona Coyotes) and Tyler Toffoli (Calgary Flames) scored for Canada, while Teemu Hartkainen scored the only goal for Finland in Tampere.

Latvia’s acclaimed win came from Dans Lomelis, Svenninger Wild Wings’ Mix Intrasis and Janis Jacks. Timothy Liljegren (Toronto Maple Leafs) scored the only goal for Sweden.

Germany and USA meet in the other semi-final. The DEB team led by national coach Harold Gries defeated Switzerland 3:1.

The two-time world champions meanwhile extended their streak with a 3-0 (1-0, 1-0, 1-0) win over twelve-time champions Czech Republic. In the preliminary round, the USA defeated Germany 3-2 in the third game to advance through the group undefeated.

NHL players Matt Coronato (Calgary Flames) and Nick Perbix (Tampa Bay Lightning) and Cutter Gauthier (Boston College) score against the Czech Republic in Tampere. The semi-final against Germany will be played again in Tampere on Saturday.

