Ice Hockey World Championships today, Tuesday – Canada secures second place – Germany challenges Switzerland – sports

Thanks to a 5-0 victory over France, Germany reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup and are Switzerland’s opponents there.

In Group B, Canada finished second to Switzerland and now meet Finland.

Slovakia have hope in Group B thanks to a 4-1 win over Norway.

Group A

Germany 5-0 France – Switzerland’s opponents in the quarterfinals are known: the national team will meet Germany on Thursday. DEB won their final group match against France 5-0 and finished fourth to secure their place in the knockout stage. The team, which was coached by Harold Criss, was clearly superior to the French. Alexander Eil and Frederik Tevels gave the Germans a 2-0 lead in the first third. Jon Petrka, Daniel Fischbusch and Maximilian Kästner were responsible for the final result with their own goals.

Sweden – USA 3: 4 after time – In the first match of Group A, the United States secured a group victory against Sweden. Although the United States gave up points for the first time in this World Cup, they managed to win the match in overtime. Dylan Samberg scored the decisive goal inside the post in the 62nd minute. For a long time it looked like an undisputed victory for North America. David Quinn’s side were comfortably leading 3-1 just before the end before Leo Carlsson (55) and Timothy Lillegren (58) equalized for the Swedes. The Americans will meet either the Czech Republic, Latvia or Slovakia in the quarter-finals, while the Latvian or Czech national team will await the Swedish national team.

Finland 7-1 Denmark The Finns roll over Denmark in their latest group game. The hosts won the duel with a score of 7: 1. With 3 goals in the first third, Finland laid the foundation for an early victory. Three more goals followed in the third – Juho Lameko of the ZSC Lions scored with a shorter strike. Nikolai Ellers, the son of Heinz Ellers, scored a consolation goal for the Danes just seconds after the Finnish national team had increased their lead to 7: 0. For the Danes, it was already clear before the match that they could not go further. Canada is waiting for Finland in the quarter-finals.

Group B

Canada – Czech Republic 3: 1 – Thanks to the victory over the Czechs, Canada takes second place after Switzerland. With 48 seconds left in the first period, Peyton Cribbs put the Canadians ahead. After Martin Kuyt (23 min), it was Tyler Myers (45 min) and Lawson Krause (60 min / on an empty goal) who ensured victory for the “Maple Leaves” in the final section. The Canadians meet hosts Finland in the quarter-finals on Thursday.

Slovakia 4-1 Norway – Slovakia can continue to hope in the quarter-finals. Thanks to a 4-1 victory at the end of the group stage, the Slovaks advanced to fourth place. Marek Hrevik, Peter Celarik and Robert Lantosi secured a 3-0 lead at half-time. Marcus Vikingstad can only fall short of Norway. Richard Panik scored the final score. Slovakia must now hope for Switzerland. If Latvia gets a point against Nati on Tuesday night, the hosts are through. If the Latvians lose after 60 minutes, the Slovaks will be in the quarter-finals because they won the head-to-head duel.