Ice Hockey World Championships in Bronick? – National teams

In April 2023, the best international ice hockey will be presented at the Intercable Arena.

What was unimaginable a short time ago could become a reality in the next few hours: the award of the Ice Hockey World Championships to South Tyrol.

to:

Alexandre Fop



It often comes unexpectedly. This saying has rarely been appropriate for the current situation in the game of ice hockey in Italy. The Azzurri just had to say goodbye to the Ice Hockey World Group at the World Cup finals in Finland on Monday. And it is precisely this landing that could bring a major ice hockey event to South Tyrol in the spring of 2023. More precisely, to Bruneck.

Italy will participate in the World Cup for the first division next year. The National Snow Sports Federation (FISG) has now applied to host the world championships. The Intercable Arena in Bruneck, which opened only in fall 2021, was chosen as the venue. After the World Championships, the Division I World Championship is the most important national ice hockey tournament and is scheduled to take place from April 24-30 next year.

Great Britain as a rival candidate

The decision on Brunico’s World Championship award will be made at the ongoing IIHF Congress in Tampere (Finland). On Thursday morning, FISG officials around President Andrea Gius and Vice President Thomas Rottsteiner made the official presentation. In addition to the nomination of Italy, the International Ice Sports Federation also has an application from Great Britain. The second World Cup in Finland would like the tournament to be held in Nottingham. The decision will be announced on Friday.

Should Pronik receive the contract, Italy will host a major ice hockey event in Bolzano, Milan and Canazei for the first time since the A World Cup 29 years ago. The Blues will have a chance to promote once again in front of their home crowd – just as in the distant year 1981, when they celebrated their return to the ice hockey elite at the B World Championships in Ortisei.