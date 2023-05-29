Ice Hockey World Championships: Germany loses the final! Canada is too cold for our ice cream champs | Sports mix

The great Tampere ice miracle never happened, and the ice fairy tale is over.

In the World Cup final, the men around captain Moritz Müller lost Canada 2:5 after a great fight in front of 10,470 fans. Anyway respect guys! For us, you are the world champions of hearts. This silver is similar to gold. Great World Cup and great sport!

But Canada was too cold for our ice cream heroes.

DEB collects a bonus of around 750,000 euros from the International Federation. Each player gets around 30,000 euros.

First World Cup in 93 years, first medal since 1953. 70 years ago, Germany won silver at the World Cup in Switzerland. But there were only four teams at the start and Czechoslovakia left early.

So it’s time to write a new story. There were some rituals ahead of the gold game against Canada.

National team coach Harold Kress (64) wore his lucky white jersey from the USA game (4:3 afterwards). The successful coach, who has been in charge since March: “I’m wearing the jersey for the seventh time. It will be worn against Canada the way I took it off before. I go into the game in my battle jersey. I don’t have any gold jewelry, but I’d like to start.”

Twelve players from the team on Saturday night jumped as they did before past games in the “Holly Lake” of the team hotel, the water temperature is about 9 degrees …

What does Harry Kris’ golden plan look like?

Coach (“I would like to adopt all the players”): “We must play the puck deep, run and play with the Canadians. The most important thing: the players must enjoy the moment and enjoy the game.

Marcel Noebbels: “If you’re not an ice hockey fan now, you should be ashamed.” Defender Jonas Müller was even braver before the match against the record world champion (27 titles): “We’ll sweep them away.” The new mentality in German ice hockey. We don’t just play, we play to win!

Our World Cup champions, encouraged by the German and Finnish fans in the ring, start brave and focused against the team from Canada, which is peppered with 21 NHL pros. One of the best defenders Wegar (3 goals, 7 assists, Calgary) for € 4.4 million per year.

Canada’s pros were stunned when goalkeeper John Jason Petrka Montempiault made it 1-0. Already the sixth goal of our NHL forward (Buffalo).

Canadian coaches demand video evidence and complain about offside (the coaches’ challenge). However, the judges decide the results after studying the video. A shot on goal, like something out of an ice hockey textbook.

But the Canadians are fighting back. Blais (St. Louis) tied the game (11). The smallest mistake will be punished.

We go into the third period 1-1. Provisional epilogue: Coach Chris’ boys started the final better than they did against the USA in the semi-final. Everything is still in.

The middle third is also balanced for a long time. Düsseldorfer Fischbuch simply hits the ball on goal and the thing is in it – 2: 1 (34). But again, the lead doesn’t last long. When Szuber received a penalty for the suspension, Crouse used the majority game to tie it again (38). Even after the second trimester, we still smell the sensation of ice cream!

In the final third, the Canadiens took the lead for the first time after a foul by defender Zuber. Blais there again (45) – 2:3 from a German perspective. Then Toffoli lead the score by 2:4 (52′), Luton shoot into the empty goal to make it 2:5 (59′). Canada is the world champion, we get the silver. Cheer up guys! You are the heroes of hearts in our world. Moritz Seider and JJ Petrka made the World Cup All-Star Team.

Host country Latvia took home the bronze medal in the afternoon with a 4-3 victory over the United States after extra time..