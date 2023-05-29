Ice Hockey World Championship: Germany lost in the final! Canada is too cold for our ice cream heroes | game

Tampere’s really big snow miracle didn’t happen, the snow fairy tale ended.

In the World Cup final, the men around captain Moritz Müller lost to Canada 2:5 after a big fight in front of 10,470 fans. Anyway respect guys! To us you are the world champions of hearts. This silver feels like gold. Great World Cup and great game!

But Canada was too cold for our ice cream heroes.

The DEB collects around 750,000 euros in bonuses from the international association. Each player gets around 30,000 euros.

First World Cup final in 93 years, first medal since 1953. 70 years ago, Germany won silver at the World Cup in Switzerland. But there were only four teams at the start and Czechoslovakia made an early exit.

So it was time to write a new story. Before the gold game against Canada there was some ritual.

National coach Harold Greiss (64) wore his lucky white shirt in the USA game (4:3 aet). Winning coach, who has been in office since March: “It’s my seventh time wearing the shirt. It’s the same way I’ve taken it off against Canada. I’m going to the game with a battle shirt. I don’t have any gold jewelry, but I want to start.”

The team’s 12 players jumped Saturday night, as they have done before past games, at the “Holy Lake” in the team hotel. Water temperature is about 9 degree…

What does Harry Crease’s gold plan look like?

Coach (“I want to adopt all the players”): “We have to play the disc deep, run with the Canadians. The most important thing: the players have to enjoy the moment and enjoy the game.

Marcel Nobles: “If you’re not an ice hockey fan by now, you should be ashamed.” Defender Jonas Müller was brave before the game against the world champions (27 titles): “We will wipe them out.” New mentality in German ice hockey. We don’t just play, we play to win!

Our World Cup heroes begin, cheered on by German and Finnish fans in the arena, brave and focused against Canada’s team of 21 NHL professionals. One of the top earners at €4.4 million per year is top defender Weger (3 goals, 7 assists, Calgary).

Canada fans were surprised when Jan-Jason Peterka beat goalkeeper Montpellier to make it 1-0. Already our NHL forward (Buffalo) is the sixth target.

Canada coaches request video evidence and complain about offside (coaches challenge). However, the judges decide the winner after reading the video. A shot on goal is something out of the ice hockey textbook.

But Canadians are fighting back. Blaze (St. Louis) tied the game (11th). Even the smallest mistake is punished.

We go into the third break at 1-1. Midterm result: Coach Greiss’ boys started the final better than they did in the semi-final against USA. Everything is still there.

The middle third is also balanced for a long time. Düsseldorfer Fischbuch simply bangs the puck on goal and that’s it – 2:1 (34th). But again the lead would not last long. When Szuber conceded a penalty for hooking, Kroos used the majority to level the game again (38′). Even after the 2nd third we are still smelling the ice cream sensation!

In the final third, the Canadians take the lead for the first time after a foul by defender Zuber. Blaise is back (45th) – 2:3 from a German perspective. Toffoli tops it with 2:4 (52′), Lawton converts the empty goal to make it 2:5 (59′). Canada is world champion, we get silver. Cheer up boys! You are the world champions of our hearts. Moritz Seider and JJ Peterka made the all-star team at the World Cup. Peterka was named the best forward of the tournament.

Moritz Seider: “We wrote ice hockey history and I’m incredibly proud of everyone in the dressing room. We grew together like a family. If we beat Switzerland or the Americans it’s no longer an ice miracle. That should be our demand in the future. Playing for your country.” Always a great honor.”

Coach Harold Greiss: “We can look back on a great match against a great team in a little while. I am incredibly proud of what she has accomplished. We didn’t hide and play hockey, we wanted to control the game.”

Co-hosts Latvia won the bronze medal after defeating the United States 4-3 in overtime in the afternoon..