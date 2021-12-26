sport

Ice Hockey U20 World Championship Live on TV and Broadcast Today

December 26, 2021
Eileen Curry

The German national under-20 team starts today against Finland in the World Championship. In this article we will tell you how you can follow the game live on TV and in live broadcasts.

Ice hockey World U-20 World Cup, Germany vs Finland: date, time, venue and information

Today, Sunday, December 26th, things will get serious for the German U-20 national team! At the 2022 World Cup in Canada, national coach Tobias Obstertetter’s team will face Finland in their first group match. Game starts at 8pm in Rogers Place, Edmonton.

The 2022 FIFA U-20 World Cup will run until January 5, 2022. In the preliminary round, the ten participants are divided into two groups of five teams each. Teams advance in places from one to four in each group to the final round. The fifth place is determined in the event of relegation according to the “best of three” pattern of descending to Group A of the first degree.

Other competitors to the group are the Czech Republic, host country Canada and Austria. All group matches will be played this year.

“We’ve put together a good team. A third of the team have already been able to take their experience from the last World Cup with them, which will be very important for us,” said the national team coach Upstreeter in the run-up to the match. world Cup.

