Ice Hockey U20 World Championship Live on TV and Broadcast Today

The German national under-20 team starts today against Finland in the World Championship. In this article we will tell you how you can follow the game live on TV and in live broadcasts.

Ice hockey World U-20 World Cup, Germany vs Finland: date, time, venue and information

Today, Sunday, December 26th, things will get serious for the German U-20 national team! At the 2022 World Cup in Canada, national coach Tobias Obstertetter’s team will face Finland in their first group match. Game starts at 8pm in Rogers Place, Edmonton.

The 2022 FIFA U-20 World Cup will run until January 5, 2022. In the preliminary round, the ten participants are divided into two groups of five teams each. Teams advance in places from one to four in each group to the final round. The fifth place is determined in the event of relegation according to the “best of three” pattern of descending to Group A of the first degree.

Other competitors to the group are the Czech Republic, host country Canada and Austria. All group matches will be played this year.

“We’ve put together a good team. A third of the team have already been able to take their experience from the last World Cup with them, which will be very important for us,” said the national team coach Upstreeter in the run-up to the match. world Cup.

Ice Hockey World Cup U-20: A Quick Look at DEB Team Games

Germany vs Finland, live stream: Ice Hockey World Cup U-20 today live on TV and live

This will please many ice hockey fans! The Germany U-20 World Cup group match in Canada vs Finland will be broadcast live on TV and in live broadcast today. magenta sport, the paid broadcaster Telekom has secured the broadcast rights and shows not only the game of the day, but also all other multiplayer games with German participation. After the preliminary round offers magenta sport Even all final round matches live.

Broadcasting begins today with commentator Christoph Statler and expert Patrick Eilichner at 7.45pm.

magenta sport It can be found on MagentaTV, online at www.magentasport.de and via magenta sport– The application can be received on many terminal devices.

to magenta sport You have to pay, though. Telekom Broadcaster subscription costs 4.95 € per month for Telekom customers (annual subscription) or 9.95 € (monthly subscription), pays 9.95 € per month for an annual subscription or 16.95 € for a monthly subscription.

To stream Germany vs Finland today on your home TV, in addition to accessing MagentaSport, you need a MagentaTV box or receiver. You can also watch the game on TV using MagentaTV Stick, Fire TV Stick, Google Chromecast or MagentaTV app.

You can watch the live broadcast via the free app on your smart TV, smartphone, tablet or simply on your computer.

Ice Hockey World Cup U-20: Overview of Preliminary Round Groups