Ice Hockey – Second Women’s Ice Hockey World Cup defeat: Now against Canada – Sport

Calgary (AFP) – The German women’s ice hockey team suffered their second defeat at the end of the World Cup preliminary round in Canada.

National coach Thomas Schadler’s team lost 1:2 (1:0, 0:2, 0:0) in Calgary Japan and thus missed out on second place in the group. Kristen Spielberger (15) gave Germany a 1-0 lead. Hana Kubo (23) and Hikaru Yamashita (30) turned the match in favor of the Japanese with their goals.

In the final third, the German Ice Hockey Federation (DEB) could no longer use two plus cases after imposing time penalties on the Japanese for a hit. Germany, who qualified for the knockout stage after victories over Hungary and Denmark as well as a loss to group winners Czech Republic before the preliminary round, will meet Canada in the quarter-finals on Saturday (5:00 pm local time). Against the Olympic host and runner-up, the DEB selection is just an outsider.

