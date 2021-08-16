Ice Hockey – Schutz Professional ice hockey takes some time off: a year off at Lake Garda – Sport

Salo (AFP) – Ice hockey player Felix Schutz has taken an unusual break from his career and is moving to Lake Garda with his family for now.

“I want to get my strength back. Now I’ve gone to Italy and I will probably stay there this year,” the 33-year-old striker told the specialist newspaper Ishuki News.

Accordingly, Schutz, who played for Adler Mannheim in the German Ice Hockey League last season, has not decided how things should go in the future. “Maybe I will officially say in a year that I will stop and play a farewell match at Erding. But I can also play another one to four years, if it is in Bavaria,” said the 2018 Olympics runner. -up who is active in Canada, USA, Russia and Sweden as well as DEL stations in his career.

He made the decision to take a break while his wife was pregnant. His son was already born in Italy. Schutz and his wife already have two daughters who are going to kindergarten. “You speak a little Italian,” Schutz said. “We live near Salou with a lake view. The weather is great.”

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 210816-99-858483 / 2