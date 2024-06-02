Ice Hockey – Great Britain and Poland relegated from the Ice Hockey World Cup – Sports

Prague/Ostrava (dpa) – Great Britain and Poland were relegated from the World Ice Hockey Championship held in the Czech Republic. The British lost in Prague to Norway 2:5 (0:3, 1:1, 1:1) and after six consecutive defeats in the first group, they no longer have a chance to stay in the league.

The Poles lost 1:3 (1:1, 0:0, 0:2) in Group B in Ostrava Kazakhstan and can no longer advance the table by a single point. Both countries were promoted to the top flight just last year.

Finland returned to fourth place in Group A after defeating Denmark 3-1 (0-0, 0-0, 3-1). Austria also wants to qualify for the knockout rounds for the first time since 1994. The team around Marco Rossi, the NHL professional, must pick up three points on Tuesday (12.20pm) against already relegated Great Britain and also hope for defeat against Finland in the evening (8.20pm). ) against Switzerland in regular time. Thanks to this direct comparison, Austria reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup.

Eleven-time world champions Sweden secured first place in Group B with a 3:1 (0:0, 1:1, 2:0) win over France For Tre Kronor, it was the sixth success in the sixth match. The German national team will face France in Group B at the end of Tuesday (12.20 pm). The vice world champion has already reached the quarter-finals.

