Ice hockey coach Söderholm admits mistakes at the Olympics

The coach of the German national ice hockey team comments on the disappointing Olympic Games in Beijing.
The basics in brief
- National team coach Toni Soderholm talks about possible mistakes at the Beijing Olympics.
- The German national ice hockey team had already been eliminated prior to the quarter-finals.
- In Finland’s World Cup on Friday, Germany will play defending champion Canada.
National ice hockey coach Tony Soderholm sees working away from the sport as a potential mistake due to a disappointing participation in the Olympics. We may have thought a lot about the bureaucratic part of the job. We lost energy that we would have better invested elsewhere.” This is what the 44-year-old Finn said in an interview with the newspaper “Süddeutsche Zeitung” before the start of the World Cup.
Ahead of the Winter Games in Beijing in February, the German national team spoke publicly about its golden ambitions. However, it was then eliminated before the quarter-finals. “We didn’t manage to play together as a team. Maybe we weren’t tough enough on ourselves,” said former pro Söderholm.
Germany as a stranger in the World Cup finals in Finland
Three months after the Olympics, Germany will kick off the World Cup on Friday night in Helsinki as an outsider against record-breaking champion and title holders Canada. In Beijing, the Germans also played the first match against the Canadians and lost 5-1. This was the prelude to the first severe setback in the successful time under Söderholm.
“There were a few bugs – one bigger than the other, but that’s in the past now.” This is what Söderholm told dpa before the World Cup in his home country of Finland about the disappointment with the Olympics. Before the World Cup, the coach did not openly talk about his goal in the World Cup. Unlike the Winter Olympics, NHL professionals participate.
