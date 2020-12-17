Ian McKellen gets a Covid-19 vaccine, and says he’s feeling excited

NHS England said in a press release that McKellen, 81, has formed one of the “eligible groups” for the vaccine, which is being offered to people over the age of 80, healthcare workers and care home residents.

The British Health Services Authority added that the vaccination program is now in its second week, describing it as “the largest breakthrough since the start of the epidemic, and it is likely to save tens of thousands of lives.”

Earlier this month, the UK became the first Western country to allow the Covid-19 vaccine after regulators granted emergency clearance for the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine.

Speaking after receiving the vaccine, McKellen was quoted in the press release as saying: “I feel honored to have received the Covid-19 vaccine and would like to urge anyone who is offered the vaccine to accept the offer – it took a few minutes and then it’s over.

“ I really hope that as more people receive the vaccination, we will move more along the path back to a more normal lifestyle, especially for the arts that have suffered so much this year.

“We all have a role to play in fighting Coronavirus, and doing our duty and vaccinating will save lives.”

The vaccine comes in two doses, at least 21 days apart. The Health Services England said it works by “teaching the immune system how to defend itself against any attack”.

Dr Nikki Kanani, Medical Director for Primary Care at NHS England said: “The NHS has got off to an excellent start rolling out the Covid-19 vaccine across the country, with dozens of hospitals and now hundreds of local vaccination services providing the vaccine to those in most need. mechanism “.