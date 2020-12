Ian McKellen gets a Covid-19 vaccine, and says he’s feeling excited

The famous British actor, who played the title role “the Lord of the Rings” Films and “X-Men” have a franchise at Queen Mary University of London, East London.

“I feel very fortunate to have had the vaccine. I would not hesitate to recommend it to anyone,” he said. In Thursday’s tweet

NHS England said in a press release that McKellen, 81, has formed one of the “eligible groups” for the vaccine, which is being offered to people over the age of 80, healthcare workers and care home residents.

The British Health Services Authority added that the vaccination program is now in its second week, describing it as “the largest breakthrough since the start of the epidemic, and it is likely to save tens of thousands of lives.”