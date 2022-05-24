I, The Inquisitor: The first game of the dark RPG

With I, the Inquisitor, a very interesting action RPG project is in the works in Poland. The new trailer now reveals the first gameplay of the game.

Today, Polish developers of The Dust have more information and impressions of the upcoming action-adventure game mix I’m the detective Released. The title is based on the popular Polish fantasy book series by Jacek Piekara and will be released for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms; But there is no release date yet.

The story-based title places a dark spot in an alternate history of the 16th century. In this world, Jesus did not die on the cross, but was able to free himself and in the time that followed took revenge on all unbelievers. Centuries have passed since then and now an army of inquisitors is enforcing the faith of Europe’s bloodthirsty church.

You control such a detective named Mordimer Madderdin and work in the service of the Holy Office. You have been sent to Königstein to investigate and punish various crimes and abuses committed by the general public. At the same time, you can also deal with an ancient evil.

As the game progresses, skills must be used to uncover secrets and suspects. You will also have to make difficult moral decisions when judging the fate of suspects. Accordingly, the story as a whole will not be linear.