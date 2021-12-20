I stayed in Canada: Why did I send my daughter on my student exchange program? | regional

Hanover / Vancouver – About 270,000 Germans move abroad every year. This means that the number of immigrants has almost tripled in the space of 30 years and is steadily increasing.

What is left?

With Jürgen Hulsch (86) it’s a longing. currently! The former department head lives in an apartment in Viktor Residenz Latzen. A visit to Bild.

Those who turn their backs on Germany are on average 47 years old and mostly have professional reasons. Holch’s daughter, Ankatrine Shaw, was only 17 years old. The girl from Arnum had two years to graduate when she immigrated to Canada. That was 36 years ago! Her father smiles mischievously: “If I hadn’t sent you to exchange students…”

Jürgen Holch used to be with his daughter in Canada quite often. Now he can’t do that anymore Photo: Henning Scheffen

“I was in Vancouver for 11 or two weeks. I went to the Valentine’s Dance and saw Robert. It was love at first sight. I knew right away that this was the guy I was marrying,” says the now 53-year-old. 1991 wedding and move. Since then, she has come to Germany only for her matriculation (Abitur) and her vocational training as a nurse. And of course for father visits. like recently…

Jürgen Holch: “I know that she is happy, and that is the main thing. And in my thoughts I am always very close to her. ”

What is 8000 km as a crow flies?