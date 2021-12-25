science

Hyperspace Telescope: The James Webb Space Telescope is launched

December 26, 2021
Faye Stephens

After many transformations, the James Webb Space Telescope has blasted off into space. On December 25, 2021 around 1:20 PM German time The Super Space Telescope lifted off from a spaceport near Kourou, French Guiana, aboard an Ariane 5 rocket. It is now on its way to the Space Observation Center about 1.5 million kilometers away to understand the universe. The road to the target orbit should take about four weeks.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *