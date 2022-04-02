Hyper Light Breaker Announced the successor to Hyper Light Drifter – ntower

We recently reported onbig surpriseThis development studio Heart Machine had planned during this week’s Hyper Light Drifter event. Well, exactly six years after the release Drifters Hyper Lightcreated by Heart Machine and Gearbox Publishing successor I showedWho is on the name? Hyper Light Breaker He hears.

The game was previously intended for Computer via Steam Announced where Early Access will begin in the spring of 2023. The developers said they were happy to be able to celebrate the franchise, which started as a crowdfunding project, with this sequel — none of this would have been possible without fans. look at me Hyper Light Breaker Reveals Trailer here in:

The game aims to offer a whole new 3D world with mazes and huge biomes to explore. Hyper Light Breaker can be played in either single player or Online Collaboration It is played. In addition, there must be a large arsenal of weapons and items that can be used for a perfect run.

Are you excited about the announcement and hoping for a Nintendo Switch release?