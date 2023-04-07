Hurricanes and severe storms devastate the southeastern United States

Dozens of homes were destroyed. CH Media/Katja Gigli

Storm

Tornadoes and severe storms devastate the southeastern United States – at least seven fatalities On Thursday evening (local time), several tornadoes and severe storms caused chaos in the southeastern United States. At least seven people were killed. Alabama has been particularly hard hit.

Tornadoes and severe storms killed at least seven people in the southeastern United States. Alabama was hit hard, with six people dead, Gov. Kay Ivey wrote on Twitter late Thursday night (local time). The tornado raged especially in the Otoga area and the town of Selma, about 50 kilometers away, according to emergency services. Dozens of homes were destroyed or severely damaged. Many people will still be missing. The weather service reported 33 tornadoes or severe storms across the country.

And in the city of Salma, most of the roads were closed due to downed power lines and trees, the city announced on Facebook. Rescue teams are on duty to help and clean the streets. Citizens were asked not to go outside. Children should not leave schools. The Meteorological Service had warned of a “large and very dangerous hurricane” in the area.

Authorities in neighboring Georgia said a motorist was also killed by a falling tree. A tornado was also spotted near Atlanta International Airport, the busiest airport in the United States in terms of passenger numbers. According to the US aviation authority, the FAA, planes had to stay on the ground temporarily due to severe storms. According to the poweroutage.us website, about 60,000 homes in Alabama and Georgia lost power Friday night. (dpa)