Conservative and non-partisan Peter Marksey is expected to challenge right-wing nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban in the 2022 parliamentary elections as an opposition candidate.

In the primaries organized by the opposition, the 49-year-old was clearly ahead according to the results of the partial count from Sunday evening.

This is the first time such a symbol has been placed in Hungary.

Six previously divided opposition parties – from a left-leaning green to a right-wing conservative – are supposed to support the winner of the campaign against Orbán.

With more than half of the votes counted, Markie Zay got 59.1 percent of the vote and his opponent, Clara Dobrev of the DK, got 40.9 percent, the pre-election committee announced Sunday night. He has already congratulated Dobrev and promised his full support in the parliamentary election campaign.

Marche Zee became mayor of the Urban stronghold

Marche Zee studied economics, electrical engineering, and history. From 2004 to 2009 he lived with his family in Canada and the USA. He only entered politics in 2018. At that time he also won – also surprisingly – the mayoral elections in Hodmezövasarhely. Until then, the place was considered a stronghold of the Urban Fides party.

Area code participation hit a record high: 66,2016 voters voted in the six days through Saturday evening. 633,811 citizens participated in the first round of primaries at the end of September. This value has already exceeded the expectations of regulators. There were five top candidates to choose from at that time. In the first round, citizens also voted in 94 out of 106 constituencies for joint direct candidates for Parliament.