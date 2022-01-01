Hundreds of migrants are still waiting at the Polish border

A man warms his hands in a field kitchen as migrants fill a bottle with hot water at the logistics center of the “Prozhje” checkpoint on the Belarusian-Polish border near Grodno. Archive photo: Keystone

Hundreds of migrants and refugees in Belarus do not want to evacuate the emergency shelter at the border with Poland in the new year – in the hope of being accepted into the European Union.

600 people were housed in an emergency shelter in a logistics center warehouse in Brusgi; The Belarusian Red Cross in Minsk, at the request of the German news agency, said that they will be helped.

Among them are men, women and children. Many of them make Germany their destination; Last week, at least one man who had been stuck at the border for a long time managed to enter the Federal Republic, the German news agency (dpa) learned from the Iraqi-German family.

Belarus responds with counter-sanctions

Belarus also presented its performances on Saturday Anti-sanctions Effective in response to EU, US and other sanctions. As of January 1, a large part of the goods from the West are prohibited from being imported. The ban on food purchases affects meat and dairy products, among other things. According to the government in Minsk, this is a reaction to “discriminatory policies and unfriendly measures being taken in relation to our country.”

The ban mainly affects food producers in the European Union. You are experiencing a loss of income. According to the Belarusian government, manufacturers in Western countries that imposed sanctions on Minsk earned the equivalent of about half a billion euros last year. Belarus is now expanding its economic ties with neighboring Russia.

Lukashenko’s revenge

The European Union had previously imposed new sanctions on those involved in the smuggling of migrants. The USA, Canada and Great Britain also adopted punitive measures.

The European Union accuses Belarus of deliberately bringing people into the country from crisis areas and then pushing them to the borders with Poland, Lithuania and Latvia. People have been waiting there for months, hoping to continue their journey to Europe.

Governor Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus is under criticism in the West for using immigrants to destabilize the situation in Europe. According to the border guards there, Poland alone recorded about 40,000 attempts to illegally cross its border with Belarus last year.

SDA/tpfi