HUMANKIND – The release has been delayed until August 17, 2021

When the Amplitude Studios team first announced their upcoming historic strategy title HUMANKIND, they called the game its fantastic title, and the team meant every word in it. The response to the game has been great so far: the community not only longs for the game, but is also deeply involved in the development of each stage.

Creative Director and Studio Director Roman de Hubert de Janlis took a few words to the community and commented on the reasons for the delay: “It was exciting to see the community reach out to the game during recent OpenDev sessions and then hear all the positive (and constructive!) Comments.

Players have always been at the heart of the Amplitude philosophy. By posting Humanity In August, we now have extra time to continue working with the community and improving the game to launch it. “

The team will focus on improving the game areas identified by the community during the previous Lucy OpenDev, when players learned about 4 eras and 40 cultures in the game over 150 moves and then shared their ideas and suggestions for improvement. Accessibility, game pace, game balance, diplomacy, and AI are just some of the areas that the team will focus on in the coming weeks.

More information is available on the Amplitude Studios Developers Blog: https://www.games2gether.com/amplitude-studios/humankind/blogs/763-humankind-release-moved-to-august-2021

The Amplitude Studios team would like to thank gamers and fans for their support, patience and understanding, and are looking forward to the release of Humankind for PC on August 17, 2021.

HUMANKIND for PC will be released on August 17, 2021 With additional attractive content in the Panorama Art Box elaborately designed, eco-friendly and 100% recyclable (Day One Edition), distributors participate in the visually appealing steel box variant (Limited Edition) and as a premium digital edition via Steam, Stadia and the Epic Games Store.

HUMANKIND can be pre-ordered in stores.

More information about the human race is available at https://humankind.gameOr in The social networking site FacebookAnd the TwitterAnd the & Instagram consequences. More information on SEGA Europe is available at http://www.sega.edu/ www.sega.co.uk.





