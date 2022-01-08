Huge mirror stretched by a space telescope

Computer graphics showing the mirror of the new space telescope. Photo: Adriana Manrique Gutierrez/NASA GSFC/CIL // dpa (Photo: dpa) space telescope

Accordingly, the main mirror of the six-meter-high space telescope has been fully extended, the body announced on Saturday Accordingly, the main mirror of the six-meter-high space telescope has been fully extended, the body announced Saturday (local time). With this procedure, the development phase is now finished. A few days ago the sunscreen telescope opened, then mirror systems followed.

Today, another “milestone” has been reached, NASA chief Bill Nelson said Saturday. The telescope, created jointly with space agencies in Europe, the USA and Canada, aims to explore the oldest galaxies in space.

According to the authority, the two wings of the mirror panels were remotely controlled and disassembled for days and finally fixed. This is followed by a phase of five months with further alignment and calibration before the actual task begins with the first recordings.

The telescope was launched on December 25 aboard the Ariane launch vehicle from the European space station Kourou in French Guiana. The telescope is expected to fly 1.5 million kilometers into space and take about four weeks for that distance.

Scientists hope the images will provide information on the time after the Big Bang, about 13.8 billion years ago, among other things. The first data and images from the telescope are not expected until summer at the earliest. According to the operator, the James Webb telescope was developed for 30 years and cost about 10 billion dollars (8.8 billion euros). It follows the Hubble telescope, which has been in use for more than 30 years.