Hubertus von Hohenlohe initially in Giant Slalom – 2021 Ski World Cup

Hubertus von Hohenlohe finished in 75th place in a giant World Cup qualifier in Cortina d’Ampezzo on Thursday. The son of actress Ira von Furstenberg and the grandson of former Austrian Prince Max Egon zu Hohenloh-Langenburg, who starts with Mexico, missed the sporting participation standard, but continued to enter the main competition on Friday thanks to a generous base.

For the 62-year-old, it is already the nineteenth World Cup participation.

In terms of sports, only the top 25 managed to qualify for the medal decision. However, 25 countries that otherwise would not have had a participant on Friday may nominate a runner with sufficient FIS points. He is the only Mexican in the World Cup in Cortina. Starts in the first round (10.00 AM) with the number 99.100 competitors on the starting list.

“I didn’t have the strength left for the last slope. I enjoyed it upstairs, I just survived downstairs.“ This is no longer skating, ”Hohenloh said after his qualifying rounds on ORF TV. The artist, who also lives in Vienna, lost a total of 42.99 seconds to Qualifying winner James Crawford of Canada, who scored the fastest time in both races.

