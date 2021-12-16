Huawei P50 Pocket appears on live photos

Huawei P50 Pocket will be released in December 23 The company has already confirmed that it will be a foldable clamshell. There was even a look at elegance design on the back. Posted today Harper’s Bazaar, a world-famous fashion magazine, foldable photos from different angles on Weibo. He took the second leading role Guan Xiaotong, Chinese actress and singer.

The images confirm the dual-circuit design, with the first ring featuring three cameras and one LED, while the second ring houses a small, always-on display for notifications and selfies. The Huawei P50 Pocket is obviously going to be a lifestyle device, so what Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 compete. The phone’s selling point is its unusual form factor. Technical data such as the chipset and the HarmonyOS 2.0 operating system are likely to be less important to potential buyers.

So far, rumors have been heading towards one of them Snapdragon 888 Without a 5G modem. The three cameras are likely a combination of a wide angle, an ultra wide angle, and a portrait lens with no fancy sensors behind. The foldable screen inside will likely be supplied by BOE. Should the P50 Pocket enter international markets, Samsung with its own OLED panels will also be considered a supplier.