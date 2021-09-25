Huawei CFO may leave Canada | Abroad

The US government withdrew the extradition request on Friday, then a Canadian court lifted all requirements for bail. “Meng Wanzhou is free to leave Canada,” the Canadian Justice Department said.

The CFO of the Chinese telecom giant had struck a deal with the US Department of Justice a few hours earlier. Initially the process will be delayed and later stopped if Meng abides by the terms of the agreement. Meng pledged, among other things, not to contradict the presentation of individual facts by the American side. Meng had previously declared his innocence again in court. The deadline for which proceedings will be suspended runs until December 1, 2022, the hearing was said.

Huawei CFO and daughter of company founder Ren Zhengfei were arrested in December 2018 at the instigation of US authorities in Vancouver, Canada. The US government accused her, among other things, of circumventing sanctions against Iran. Meng defends himself in a protracted operation against extradition to the United States. She has always protested her innocence and accused the authorities of violating her rights when she was arrested.