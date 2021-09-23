How von der Leyen surprised EU countries by ‘favoring’ Macron | Globalism

The European Union will change after the departure of the powerful politician Angela Merkel. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen recently surprised several EU member states with signs of loyalty and favouritism from France and French President Emmanuel Macron. This will be an important step for Mr. von der Leyen, given France’s important position in the dynamics of the European Union.

Angela Merkel has been the German chancellor for 16 years, during which time she has had a significant impact on both the European and global spheres.

Merkel had a particularly close relationship with Frau von der Leyen.

Before becoming commission president, Ms. von der Leyen was the longest-serving member of Merkel’s cabinet.

Many EU critics claim that Ms von der Leyen is in danger of being isolated after Merkel exits politics.

