The European Union will change after the departure of the powerful politician Angela Merkel. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen recently surprised several EU member states with signs of loyalty and favouritism from France and French President Emmanuel Macron. This will be an important step for Mr. von der Leyen, given France’s important position in the dynamics of the European Union.
Angela Merkel has been the German chancellor for 16 years, during which time she has had a significant impact on both the European and global spheres.
Merkel had a particularly close relationship with Frau von der Leyen.
Before becoming commission president, Ms. von der Leyen was the longest-serving member of Merkel’s cabinet.
Many EU critics claim that Ms von der Leyen is in danger of being isolated after Merkel exits politics.
However, others believe Ms Merkel’s departure will be a liberating experience for the commissioner.
Some European heads of state and government have found that Mrs. von der Leyen behaves like the former German defense minister when the chancellor is in the room.
However, Ms von der Leyen is not a supporter of Merkel and thus could be a pathway to the former’s success after leaving politics.
However, many have noted that Ms. von der Leyen appears to be their closest ally in the recent State of the European Union address.
The Chairman of the Committee continued his positive stance on France after the Aukus submarine deal between the United Kingdom, the United States and Australia.
By agreeing to the Aukus deal, Australia terminated a multi-billion dollar submarine agreement with France.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian continues to rage in Paris over Britain’s role in the deal, accusing the UK of “perpetual opportunism”.
Mr. Le Drian added: “There was a lie, there was duplicity, there was a huge breach of trust, there was contempt, so it’s not good between us, it’s not good at all. It means there is a crisis.”
Many claim that Frau von der Leyen’s alliance with French head of state Emmanuel Macron is an early step in response to the possible appointment of social democrat Olaf Schulz as the new head of the German state.
Paris is pushing for closer military integration with the European Union after Australia withdrew from the Aukus Agreement.
Macron is on the cusp of becoming the EU’s most powerful leader and is determined to lay the foundation for the EU’s military.
A close ally of the French president said France’s seat on the United Nations Security Council could be “opened to the European Union” if governments back Emmanuel Macron’s plans for an EU army.
The SPD will be significantly weakened by the Leyens European People’s Party (EPP).
This will be particularly the case if the largest member of the Council loses a seat at a strong table in the European Council.
Macon will lead the upcoming mission of the EU’s six-month rotating presidency to help bolster the bloc’s military capabilities.
